(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a Class of 2024 commitment from punter Kamdyn Koch.
Koch is the son of former Husker and NFL punter Sam Koch.
He is the Huskers' ninth known commit to their 2024 class.
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football gained a Class of 2024 commitment from punter Kamdyn Koch.
Koch is the son of former Husker and NFL punter Sam Koch.
He is the Huskers' ninth known commit to their 2024 class.
Thank you for reading kmaland.com
At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.