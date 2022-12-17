Nebraska Cornhuskers Helmet.jpg
(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football snagged a pair of public commitments on Saturday from a high school and transfer recruit.

Westside receiver and track star Jaylen Lloyd announced his commitment to the Huskers. Lloyd had a number of Division I track offers to go with several FCS football offers. Lloyd is ranked as the No. 9 prospect in Nebraska by 247Sports. 

The Huskers also picked up a commitment from former 5-star safety and Florida transfer Corey Collier Jr. The 6-foot-1, 179-pound Collier has three years of eligibility remaining.

