(Lincoln) -- The University of Nebraska named Brett Balak as their new head men's golf coach on Tuesday.
Balak is the 14th head coach in the history of the program. He spent the past two seasons as an assistant for Nebraska and previously served 18 years at the head coach at Nebraska Wesleyan, where he led the Prairie Wolves to eight top-10 finishes and won a national title in 2006.
Balak replaces Mark Hankins, who left to take the co-head coach position at Missouri.
