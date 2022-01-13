Bryan Applewhite
(Lincoln) -- The University of Nebraska football program has tabbed Bryan Applewhite as its new running backs coach. 

In a release, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said, "Bryan Applewhite has proven himself as an outstanding running backs coach during his two decades in college football. I know that our running back room will benefit from his knowledge and experience."

Applewhite comes to Nebraska after spending the past two seasons at TCU. 

The 21-year coaching veteran has also coached at Colorado State, Lousiana-Monroe, Wyoming and Northern Colorado -- his alma mater. 

Applewhite replaces Ryan Held, who was terminated on November 8th. 

