(Lincoln) -- The University of Nebraska football program has tabbed Bryan Applewhite as its new running backs coach.
In a release, Nebraska head coach Scott Frost said, "Bryan Applewhite has proven himself as an outstanding running backs coach during his two decades in college football. I know that our running back room will benefit from his knowledge and experience."
Applewhite comes to Nebraska after spending the past two seasons at TCU.
The 21-year coaching veteran has also coached at Colorado State, Lousiana-Monroe, Wyoming and Northern Colorado -- his alma mater.
Applewhite replaces Ryan Held, who was terminated on November 8th.
