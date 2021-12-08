(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program hired Mark Whipple as its new offensive coordinator on Wednesday.
Whipple comes to Lincoln after spending the past three seasons at Pittsburgh, where helped guide the Panthers to the ACC title this year while mentoring Kenny Pickett -- a Heisman Trophy candidate quarterback.
Whipple has also served as an offensive coordinator at New Hampshire (1986-87) and Miami (2009-10) and two stints as the head coach at UMass (1998-03, 2014-18). Whipple's coaching journey also features ventures in the NFL with the Steelers, Eagles and Browns. He replaces Matt Lubick, who was fired on November 8th.
Additionally, Donovan Raiola was hired as offensive line coach. Raiola -- the brother of former Nebraska player Dominic Raiola -- played collegiately at Wisconsin before embarking on a six-year NFL career with the Rams, Steelers, Seahawks, Cardinals, Bears, Buccaneers and Washington Football Team.
He most recently served as an assistant with the Bears, and replaces Greg Austin, who was also fired on November 8th.