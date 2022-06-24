(KMAland) -- Nebraska will host Boston College and Iowa will welcome Georgia Tech in the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The Huskers take on Boston College on November 30th while Iowa’s home game with Georgia Tech is slated for November 29th.
Other Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups:
North Carolina at Indiana
Ohio State at Duke
Purdue at Florida State
Rutgers at Miami
Michigan State at Notre Dame
Virginia at Michigan
Syracuse at Illinois
Maryland at Louisville
Penn State at Clemson
Wake Forest at Wisconsin
Minnesota at Virginia Tech
Pittsburgh at Northwestern