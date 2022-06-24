Big Ten/ACC Challenge
(KMAland) -- Nebraska will host Boston College and Iowa will welcome Georgia Tech in the 2022 Big Ten/ACC Challenge.

The Huskers take on Boston College on November 30th while Iowa’s home game with Georgia Tech is slated for November 29th.

Other Big Ten/ACC Challenge matchups:

North Carolina at Indiana

Ohio State at Duke

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

Michigan State at Notre Dame

Virginia at Michigan

Syracuse at Illinois 

Maryland at Louisville

Penn State at Clemson

Wake Forest at Wisconsin

Minnesota at Virginia Tech

Pittsburgh at Northwestern

