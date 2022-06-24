(Lincoln) -- Nebraska football picked up a commitment from legacy recruit Maverick Noonan on Friday evening.
The Elkhorn South defensive lineman is the son of a former Husker Danny Noonan and is ranked as the No. 4 player in Nebraska for the Class of 2023.
The 6-foot-4, 225-pound Noonan is ranked No. 574 nationally and No. 48 as an edge by 247Sports Composite rankings. He had other Power Five offers from Arizona State, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, Michigan State, Minnesota, Missouri, Stanford and Vanderbilt.