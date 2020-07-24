(KMAland) -- Former LSU and Alabama commit and Georgia signee Nadab Joseph has committed to Nebraska for the 2020 recruiting class.
The No. 1 junior college cornerback in the country, Joseph had offers from multiple Power Five schools across the country. He originally signed with Georgia out of high school before attending Independence Community College after failing to qualify academically.
The 6-foot-2, 193-pound prospect is originally from Miami and was previously committed to LSU and Alabama during his prep recruitment.