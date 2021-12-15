(Lincoln) -- Nebraska freshman libero Lexi Rodriguez was named an AVCA First Team All-American on Wednesday.
Rodriguez is the 49th first team All-American for Nebraska and the AVCA’s first freshman first-team selection since 2017.
Nebraska’s Kayla Caffey added a second team nod while teammate Madi Kubik and Creighton’s Norah Sis were picked to the third team. Caroline Bien of Kansas, Nebraska’s Nicklin Hames, Sadie Limback of Omaha and Kendra Wait and Jaela Zimmerman of Creighton were honorable mention choices.
View the complete list of AVCA Division I All-Americans linked here.