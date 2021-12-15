Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 27F. W winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 27F. W winds at 25 to 40 mph, decreasing to 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.