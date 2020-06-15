(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska men’s basketball program has released the non-conference slate for the 2020-21 season.
The Huskers will play 11 non-conference games, including previously announced matchups with Kansas State in Kansas City and three games as part of the Myrtle Beach Invitational.
Nebraska will also host a game in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and against Creighton. The season opens officially with a home game on Tuesday, November 10th against Cleveland State. The Huskers also host Peru State in an exhibition on Monday, November 2nd.
