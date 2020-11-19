Nebraska Cornhuskers

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska men’s basketball program has announced their non-conference schedule, beginning next Wednesday against McNeese State.

The home opener will begin at 11:00 AM and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.

After McNeese State, Nebraska will play a pair of games against Saint Louis and San Francisco in the Golden Window Classic. Meetings with South Dakota, Florida A&M, Georgia Tech and Creighton are also on the slate.

View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.

