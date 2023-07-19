NCAA Basketball
Photo: NCAA.com

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska men’s basketball has announced their non-conference slate for 2023-24.

The Huskers have 11 non-conference games, including a trip to Manhattan, Kansas to meet Kansas State on December 17th. Their only other non-conference road game will be in Sioux Falls, South Dakota against Oregon State on November 18th.

Nebraska will have a nine-game home non-conference schedule, including a meeting with Creighton on Sunday, December 3rd. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.