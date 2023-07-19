(Lincoln) -- Nebraska men’s basketball has announced their non-conference slate for 2023-24.
The Huskers have 11 non-conference games, including a trip to Manhattan, Kansas to meet Kansas State on December 17th. Their only other non-conference road game will be in Sioux Falls, South Dakota against Oregon State on November 18th.
Nebraska will have a nine-game home non-conference schedule, including a meeting with Creighton on Sunday, December 3rd. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.