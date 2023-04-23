(Lincoln) -- The brackets have been set for the 2023 Big Ten Men's Tennis Tournament.
Nebraska is the No. 5 seed. They will face Illinois on Friday at 11 AM.
Ohio State and Wisconsin are the top two seed.
View the full brackets here.
