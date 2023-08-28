(KMAland) -- Nebraska is up and Kansas is into the latest AVCA Division I Volleyball Rankings.
The Huskers moved up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s poll while Creighton fell two spots to 20 and Kansas is in at 23 after being unranked in the first poll.
In addition, Iowa State received votes this week. Check out the regional look at the rankings below and find the full rankings linked here.
1. Wisconsin (50)
4. Nebraska
5. Minnesota
7. Texas (1)
9. BYU
12. Ohio State
13. Houston
14. Penn State
16. Baylor
19. Marquette
20. Creighton
23. Kansas
25. Purdue
Others RV: Iowa State