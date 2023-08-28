AVCA Volleyball Poll
(KMAland) -- Nebraska is up and Kansas is into the latest AVCA Division I Volleyball Rankings.

The Huskers moved up one spot to No. 4 in this week’s poll while Creighton fell two spots to 20 and Kansas is in at 23 after being unranked in the first poll.

In addition, Iowa State received votes this week. Check out the regional look at the rankings below and find the full rankings linked here

1. Wisconsin (50)

4. Nebraska

5. Minnesota

7. Texas (1)

9. BYU

12. Ohio State

13. Houston

14. Penn State

16. Baylor

19. Marquette

20. Creighton

23. Kansas

25. Purdue

Others RV: Iowa State

