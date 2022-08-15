Nebraska Volleyball
Photo: Nebraska Volleyball

(KMAland) -- Nebraska is the No. 1 program in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Preseason Coaches Poll.

The Huskers received 24 first-place votes and accrued 1,538 total points. Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville and Minnesota completed the top five.

Creighton came in at No. 18 with 477 points.

View the full rankings here. Check out the full list of regional conference schools below.

AVCA COACHES POLL

1. Nebraska (24)

2. Texas (27)

3. Wisconsin (12)

5. Minnesota 

7. Ohio State

13. Purdue

16. Baylor

17. Illinois

18. Creighton

20. Penn State

23. Kansas 

RV: Michigan, Marquette

