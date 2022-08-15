(KMAland) -- Nebraska is the No. 1 program in the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Preseason Coaches Poll.
The Huskers received 24 first-place votes and accrued 1,538 total points. Texas, Wisconsin, Louisville and Minnesota completed the top five.
Creighton came in at No. 18 with 477 points.
View the full rankings here. Check out the full list of regional conference schools below.
AVCA COACHES POLL
1. Nebraska (24)
2. Texas (27)
3. Wisconsin (12)
5. Minnesota
7. Ohio State
13. Purdue
16. Baylor
17. Illinois
18. Creighton
20. Penn State
23. Kansas
RV: Michigan, Marquette