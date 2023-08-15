(KMAland) -- Nebraska volleyball is in the top five of the first American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll.
The Huskers totaled 1,294 points, behind only Texas, Wisconsin, Stanford and Louisville.
Creighton is No. 18. The Bluejays received 546 points.
View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below.
AVCA TOP 25
1. Texas (44)
2. Wisconsin (7)
5. Nebraska
7. Minnesota
8. Penn State
12. Marquette
14. Ohio State
15. Baylor
16. Purdue
17. BYU
18. Creighton
19. Houston
RV: Kansas, UCF, Illinois, Iowa State