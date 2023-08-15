AVCA Volleyball Poll
Photo: Wikipedia

(KMAland) -- Nebraska volleyball is in the top five of the first American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll. 

The Huskers totaled 1,294 points, behind only Texas, Wisconsin, Stanford and Louisville. 

Creighton is No. 18. The Bluejays received 546 points. 

View the full rankings here and list of ranked regional conference schools below. 

AVCA TOP 25

1. Texas (44)

2. Wisconsin (7)

5. Nebraska

7. Minnesota

8. Penn State

12. Marquette

14. Ohio State

15. Baylor

16. Purdue

17. BYU 

18. Creighton 

19. Houston

RV: Kansas, UCF, Illinois, Iowa State

