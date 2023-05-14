(KMAland) -- Nebraska, Omaha and Missouri softball have been selected to the NCAA Tournament.
The Huskers will play in the Oklahoma State regional and open with Wichita State. Oklahoma State plays UMBC in the other first round meeting of the double elimination regional.
Omaha is at LSU and opens with Louisiana while LSU and Prairie View are playing on the other side of the bracket.
Missouri is in the Oklahoma regional and will open with California with the Sooners taking on Hofstra.
