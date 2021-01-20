(Rosemont) -- Nebraska is picked third and Iowa is 13th in the Big Ten Preseason Volleyball Poll.
The Huskers are behind Wisconsin and Minnesota in the poll while Penn State and Purdue round out the top five. Michigan, Ohio State, Illinois, Michigan State and Northwestern round out the top 10, and Indiana, Maryland, Iowa and Rutgers finish the poll.
Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins and Lexi Sun were both picked to the Preseason All-Big Ten Team. View the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.