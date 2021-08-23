(KMAland) -- Nebraska volleyball was picked second behind Wisconsin in the Big Ten Conference 2021 Preseason Poll.
The Huskers also placed Nicklin Hames and Lexi Sun on the Preseason All-Conference Team. Penn State, Minnesota and Purdue are the rest of the top five in the poll.
Ohio State, Illinois, Michigan, Northwestern and Michigan State are also in the top 10. Rutgers is 11th, and Iowa comes in at 12th before Indiana and Maryland are tied for 13th.
View the complete release from the Big Ten Conference linked here.