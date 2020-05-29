(Lincoln) -- Nebraska has landed Georgia athlete Shawn Hardy for their 2021 recruiting class.
Hardy, a 6-foot-3, 190-pound future wide receiver out of Kingsland, Georgia, is ranked No. 684 overall, No. 106 at athlete and No. 55 in Georgia according to 247Sports Composite rankings.
Hardy had other offers from the likes of Arkansas, Auburn, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Mississippi State, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia. He is the 8th known commit for Nebraska in the 2021 class and second from the state of Georgia.
Also on Friday, Nebraska lost 2020 signee and cornerback Henry Gray to the transfer portal. Gray announced the move on Twitter, saying the decision stems from an “unanticipated family situation.”