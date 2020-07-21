(Lincoln) -- Nebraska went into Georgia for another commitment on Tuesday, landing Buford cornerback Malik Williams.
The 6-foot-0, 187-pound Williams chose the Huskers over other known offers from Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Maryland, Minnesota, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse and others.
Williams is ranked as the No. 122 cornerback and player in Georgia by 247Sports Composite Rankings. He is the 14th known verbal commitment for Nebraska in the 2021 class.