(KMAland) -- Nebraska football added their second commitment to the Class of 2024 on Saturday.
Houston native and interior offensive lineman Gibson Pyle committed to the Huskers, giving the program two verbals from the state of Texas for the class.
The 6-foot-4.5, 285-pound prospect is ranked No. 31 on the interior offensive line and No. 77 in Texas by 247Sports. Pyle had other reported Power Five offers from Arizona State, Boston College, BYU, California, Colorado, Duke, Kansas, Kansas State, Louisville, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Stanford, USC, Vanderbilt and Virginia.