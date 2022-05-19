(Cedar Falls) -- Several regional college softball players were honored as All-Region selections by the National Fastpitch Coaches Association on Thursday.
Northern Iowa catcher Emmy Wells, Nebraska first baseman Mya Felder, Nebraska second baseman Cam Ybarra and Iowa outfielder Nia Carter were first-team choices in the Midwest Region.
Nebraska pitcher Olivia Ferrell, Nebraska outfielder Abbie Squier, Drake outfielder Emily Valtman and Iowa State designated player Mikayla Ramos were selected to the Midwest Region’s Second Team.
Northern Iowa pitcher Kailyn Packard, Nebraska third baseman Sydney Gray, Nebraska shortstop Billie Andrews, Drake outfielder Macy Johnson, Iowa State outfielder Carli Spelhaug, Nebraska utility player/pitcher Courtney Wallace and Northern Iowa designated player Mya Dodge were third-team honorees in the Midwest Region.
Omaha pitcher Kamryn Meyer was selected for the second team in the Central Region
Missouri had four honorees on the Southeast Region: pitcher Jordan Weber (second team), shortstop Jenna Laird (third team), outfielder Brooke Wilmes (third team) and designated player Kimberly Wert (third team)
