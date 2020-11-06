Christian Menesses, Plattsmouth.jpg
Christian Menesses, Plattsmouth

(KMAland) -- KMAland Nebraska teams Plattsmouth, Sacred Heart and Sterling advanced to state semifinal.

B: Plattsmouth 34 Bennington 27 

Christian Meneses had 171 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries to lead Plattsmouth in the victory. Owen Prince added two interceptions on defense, and Adam Eggert added a touchdown reception from Jack Alexander.

C1: Adams Central 35 Ashland-Greenwood 6 

Macrae Huyser, Adams Central.jpg
Macrae Huyser, Adams Central

Macrae Huyser led Adams Central in a dominant rushing performance with 101 yards on 26 carries.

C1: Kearney Catholic 21 Auburn 12 

Cale Conrad led Kearney Catholic with 227 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Heinrich Haarberg had 94 yards passing, 40 yards rushing and a touchdown.

Brody Darnell had both touchdowns for Auburn — one on a touchdown pass and another on a 99-yard fumble return for a score. He also had two interceptions.

D1: Tri County 44 Weeping Water 28

Cole Siems, Tri County.jpg
Cole Siems, Tri County

Cole Siems ran for 199 yards, passed for 100 more and had five total touchdowns to lead Tri County in the win.

Hunter Mortimer had 123 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to lead Weeping Water.

6-MAN: Sterling 52 Red Cloud 14 

Derek Buss, Sterling.jpg
Derek Buss, Sterling

Derek Buss had nine carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns to lead Sterling in the win. Sam Boldt added 100 yards and three total touchdowns, including one on a punt return.

NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS 

Class A Quarterfinals 

Kearney 41 Bellevue West 40 — OT

Elkhorn South 28 Lincoln Southeast 7

Millard South 34 Creighton Prep 20

Omaha Westside 49 Lincoln East 29

Class B Quarterfinals 

Plattsmouth 34 Bennington 27

Aurora 28 Norris 21

Elkhorn 41 Waverly 16

Hastings 45 Grand Island Northwest 42

Class C1 Quarterfinals 

Adams Central 35 Ashland-Greenwood 6

Kearney Catholic 21 Auburn 12

St. Paul 50 Lincoln Christian 21

Pierce 42 Wahoo 28

Class C2 Quarterfinals 

Archbishop Bergan 28 Sutton 7

Yutan 54 Wilber-Clatonia 19

Oakland-Craig 15 Hartington Cedar Catholic 6

Ord 24 Aquinas Catholic 12

Class D1 Quarterfinals 

Tri County 44 Weeping Water 28

Dundy County-Stratton 50 Stanton 24

Burwell 49 Neligh-Oakdale 48

Cross County 62 Elm Creek 6

Class D2 Quarterfinals 

Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Osceola 28

Sandhills/Thedford 50 Pleasanton 8

Central Valley 44 St. Mary’s 14

BDS 60 Kenesaw 27

Class Six Man Quarterfinals 

Arthur County 55 Creek Valley 38

Sterling 52 Red Cloud 14

McCool Junction 79 Paxton 20

Cody-Kilgore 42 Potter-Dix 8

