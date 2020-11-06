(KMAland) -- KMAland Nebraska teams Plattsmouth and Sterling advanced to state semifinal.
B: Plattsmouth 34 Bennington 27
Christian Meneses had 171 yards and two touchdowns on 46 carries to lead Plattsmouth in the victory. Owen Prince added two interceptions on defense, and Adam Eggert added a touchdown reception from Jack Alexander.
C1: Adams Central 35 Ashland-Greenwood 6
Macrae Huyser led Adams Central in a dominant rushing performance with 101 yards on 26 carries.
C1: Kearney Catholic 21 Auburn 12
Cale Conrad led Kearney Catholic with 227 yards rushing and two touchdowns while Heinrich Haarberg had 94 yards passing, 40 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Brody Darnell had both touchdowns for Auburn — one on a touchdown pass and another on a 99-yard fumble return for a score. He also had two interceptions.
D1: Tri County 44 Weeping Water 28
Cole Siems ran for 199 yards, passed for 100 more and had five total touchdowns to lead Tri County in the win.
Hunter Mortimer had 123 yards and two touchdowns on 23 carries to lead Weeping Water.
6-MAN: Sterling 52 Red Cloud 14
Derek Buss had nine carries for 158 yards and two touchdowns to lead Sterling in the win. Sam Boldt added 100 yards and three total touchdowns, including one on a punt return.
NEBRASKA STATE FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS
Class A Quarterfinals
Kearney 41 Bellevue West 40 — OT
Elkhorn South 28 Lincoln Southeast 7
Millard South 34 Creighton Prep 20
Omaha Westside 49 Lincoln East 29
Class B Quarterfinals
Plattsmouth 34 Bennington 27
Aurora 28 Norris 21
Elkhorn 41 Waverly 16
Hastings 45 Grand Island Northwest 42
Class C1 Quarterfinals
Adams Central 35 Ashland-Greenwood 6
Kearney Catholic 21 Auburn 12
St. Paul 50 Lincoln Christian 21
Pierce 42 Wahoo 28
Class C2 Quarterfinals
Archbishop Bergan 28 Sutton 7
Yutan 54 Wilber-Clatonia 19
Oakland-Craig 15 Hartington Cedar Catholic 6
Ord 24 Aquinas Catholic 12
Class D1 Quarterfinals
Tri County 44 Weeping Water 28
Dundy County-Stratton 50 Stanton 24
Burwell 49 Neligh-Oakdale 48
Cross County 62 Elm Creek 6
Class D2 Quarterfinals
Falls City Sacred Heart 54 Osceola 28
Sandhills/Thedford 50 Pleasanton 8
Central Valley 44 St. Mary’s 14
BDS 60 Kenesaw 27
Class Six Man Quarterfinals
Arthur County 55 Creek Valley 38
Sterling 52 Red Cloud 14
McCool Junction 79 Paxton 20
Cody-Kilgore 42 Potter-Dix 8