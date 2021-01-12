(KMAland) -- Nebraska running back Dedrick Mills has announced his intentions to enter the NFL Draft.
Mills rushed for 1,912 yards and 25 scores in his collegiate career. He came to Nebraska in 2019 after transferring from Georgia Tech.
