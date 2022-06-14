(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska volleyball program finalized its 2022 schedule on Tuesday.
The Huskers open their season on August 26th with the Husker Invitational. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi, Tulsa and Pepperdine will be in attendance for that event.
Nebraska will clash with in-state rival Creighton on September 7th at the CHI Health Center. The game will be broadcast on FS1.
The Huskers begin Big Ten play against Michigan State and Ohio State at home on September 23rd and 24th.
View the full release from Nebraska here.