(Lincoln) -- According to reports, Nebraska is set to hire Marcus Satterfield as their new offensive coordinator.
Satterfield has spent the last two seasons as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at South Carolina.
Satterfield has made many stops at his coaching career, including a two-year stint as the head coach at Tennessee Tech and as an assistant offensive line coach for the Carolina Panthers under newly-hired Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule.
Sattefield also worked with Rhule at Temple.