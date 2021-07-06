(Lincoln) -- Nebraska men’s basketball has announced their 2021-22 non-conference schedule.
The 11-game slate includes a neutral-site meeting with Auburn in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta, plus the beginning of a three-year series with Kansas State in Lincoln. In addition, Nebraska will host Creighton in the Gavitt Games and travel to NC State for the Big Ten/ACC Challenge.
The season begins with a home contest against Western Illinois on Tuesday, November 9th. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.