Nebraska Cornhuskers

(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska softball program has added Mark Watt as a volunteer coach.

Watt comes to Lincoln after spending the last 20 years as the head coach at Lincoln Southwest. He led them to four state titles during that time.

In a release, Watt said, “"It is an honor and a thrill to join the Husker softball staff. I have worked hard to develop as a softball coach over the past 25 years, and I have built one of the top high school softball programs in Nebraska and the region.”

