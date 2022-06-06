(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska softball program has added Mark Watt as a volunteer coach.
Watt comes to Lincoln after spending the last 20 years as the head coach at Lincoln Southwest. He led them to four state titles during that time.
In a release, Watt said, “"It is an honor and a thrill to join the Husker softball staff. I have worked hard to develop as a softball coach over the past 25 years, and I have built one of the top high school softball programs in Nebraska and the region.”
View the full release from Nebraska here.