Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. NNE winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph.