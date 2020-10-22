NSAA Logo

(KMAland) -- Lourdes Central Catholic, Weeping Water and Falls City Sacred Heart are moving on in the playoffs after wins on Thursday.

KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Class D1 State Playoffs – First Round

Tri County def. Southern via forfeit

Lourdes Central Catholic 54 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34

Weeping Water 24 Freeman 14

Lutheran High Northeast 50 Elmwood-Murdock 22

Stanton 81 EMF 28

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 76 Thayer Central 36

Howells-Dodge 42 Guardian Angels CC 14

Cross County 56 Clarkson/Leigh 6

Class D2 State Playoffs – First Round

Falls City Sacred Heart 60 Fullerton 14

Creighton 54 Osmond 26

Humphrey St. Francis 74 Niobrara/Verdigre 6

Allen 46 Johnson-Brock 20

Wynot 46 Winside 20

Osceola 52 Pender 0

Bloomfield 26 Mead 0

BDS 50 Elgin Public/Pope John 0

Regular Season Scores 

Pawnee City 59 Lewiston 7

