(KMAland) -- Lourdes Central Catholic, Weeping Water and Falls City Sacred Heart are moving on in the playoffs after wins on Thursday.
KMALAND FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class D1 State Playoffs – First Round
Tri County def. Southern via forfeit
Lourdes Central Catholic 54 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 34
Weeping Water 24 Freeman 14
Lutheran High Northeast 50 Elmwood-Murdock 22
Stanton 81 EMF 28
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 76 Thayer Central 36
Howells-Dodge 42 Guardian Angels CC 14
Cross County 56 Clarkson/Leigh 6
Class D2 State Playoffs – First Round
Falls City Sacred Heart 60 Fullerton 14
Creighton 54 Osmond 26
Humphrey St. Francis 74 Niobrara/Verdigre 6
Allen 46 Johnson-Brock 20
Wynot 46 Winside 20
Osceola 52 Pender 0
Bloomfield 26 Mead 0
BDS 50 Elgin Public/Pope John 0
Regular Season Scores
Pawnee City 59 Lewiston 7