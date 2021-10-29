TJ Fitzpatrick, Nate Kramer, Ethan Walker.jpg

(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood, Lourdes Central Catholic and Johnson-Brock all won in Nebraska state playoff action on Friday.

B: Plattsmouth 19 Gross Catholic 13 

TJ Fitzpatrick had a pair of interceptions to lead the Plattsmouth defense while Nate Kramer had 113 yards passing and a rushing score. Ethan Walker added a go-ahed kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half and finished with 90 yards rushing and a touchdown. 

C1: Ashland-Greenwood 23 Adams Central 12 

Dane Jacobsen had 122 yards passing and two touchdowns while Nathan Upton added 79 yards rushing and a touchdowns. Luke Lambert had a big night on defense with nine tackles and a sack.

C1: Wahoo 24 Auburn 13 

Trent Hallowell had three interceptions and a 35-yard touchdown reception for Wahoo in the victory. 

D1: Cross County 67 Weeping Water 36 

Carter Seim led Cross County with 257 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in the win.

Hunter Mortimer topped Weeping Water with 125 yards and three scores.

D1: Lourdes Central Catholic 53 Sutherland 20 

Blake Miller had 218 yards passing and four touchdowns while also rushing for 152 and four more scores to lead Lourdes Central Catholic. Beau Lee added 111 yards receiving and two touchdowns, and Joe Kearney had 82 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Miller, Kearney and Will Funke all had 15 tackles each.

6P: Spalding Academy 45 Sterling 44 

Dawson Murphy threw for 226 yards in the second half and had three total offensive touchdowns in the comeback win. Spalding Academy blocked the two-point kick attempt with just 20+ seconds to play.

Trenton Peery led Sterling with 21 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown. 

Nebraska Class B State First Round 

Bennington 51 McCook 13

Waverly 59 Northwest 13

Seward 21 Roncalli Catholic 19

Elkhorn 36 York 0

Plattsmouth 19 Gross Catholic 13

Skutt Catholic 31 Norris 10

Scottsbluff 54 Beatrice 21

Aurora 49 Lexington 7

Nebraska Class C1 State First Round 

Ashland-Greenwood 23 Adams Central 12

Pierce 27 Broken Bow 14

Battle Creek 28 Chadron 20

Scotus Catholic 35 Fort Calhoun 16

Boone Central 42 Wayne 35

Columbus Lakeview 42 Milford 20

Wahoo 24 Auburn 13

Kearney Catholic 26 Boys Town 0

Nebraska Class C2 State First Round 

Norfolk Catholic 35 Crofton 6

Hartington Cedar Catholic 20 North Platte St. Patrick’s 7

Hastings St. Cecilia 21 Bishop Neumann 14

Wilber-Clatonia 27 Yutan 26

Ord 62 Centennial 21

Lincoln Lutheran 31 Gordon-Rushville 15

Aquinas Catholic 37 Sutton 15

Archbishop Bergan 45 Oakland-Craig 20

Nebraska Class D1 State Second Round 

Burwell 59 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12

Anselmo-Merna 26 Stanton 20

Howells-Dodge 54 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20

Dundy County Stratton 68 Nebraska Christian 34

Perkins County 37 Arapahoe 28

Hitchcock County 30 Neligh-Oakdale 20

Cross County 67 Weeping Water 36

Lourdes Central Catholic 53 Sutherland 20 

Nebraska Class D2 State Second Round 

Sandhills/Thedford 62 Mead 6

Osceola 54 Leyton 28

Johnson-Brock 40 Riverside 22

Elgin Public/Pope John 70 Bloomfield 44

BDS 36 Pender 28

Ansley-Litchfield 50 Mullen 42 — OT

Kenesaw 62 Falls City Sacred Heart 56

Humphrey St. Francis 30 Blue Hill 0

Nebraska Class Six-Man State First Round 

Potter-Dix 54 Sioux County 0

Parkview Christian 50 Silver Lake 38

McCool Junction 28 Franklin 20

Spalding Academy 45 Sterling 44

Pawnee City 54 Red Cloud 46

Wallace 62 Hay Springs 42

Arthur County 45 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 30

Cody-Kilgore 55 Stuart 19

Nebraska Class A State First Round 

Omaha North 49 Millard South 42

North Platte 24 Columbus 17

Gretna 59 Lincoln East 42

Elkhorn South 35 Kearney 20

Bellevue West 63 Papillion-LaVista 26

Grand Island 30 Creighton Prep 28

Omaha Burke 21 Lincoln Southeast 3

Omaha Westside 49 Papillion-LaVista South 0

