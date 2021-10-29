(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth, Ashland-Greenwood, Lourdes Central Catholic and Johnson-Brock all won in Nebraska state playoff action on Friday.
B: Plattsmouth 19 Gross Catholic 13
TJ Fitzpatrick had a pair of interceptions to lead the Plattsmouth defense while Nate Kramer had 113 yards passing and a rushing score. Ethan Walker added a go-ahed kickoff return for a touchdown to start the second half and finished with 90 yards rushing and a touchdown.
C1: Ashland-Greenwood 23 Adams Central 12
Dane Jacobsen had 122 yards passing and two touchdowns while Nathan Upton added 79 yards rushing and a touchdowns. Luke Lambert had a big night on defense with nine tackles and a sack.
C1: Wahoo 24 Auburn 13
Trent Hallowell had three interceptions and a 35-yard touchdown reception for Wahoo in the victory.
D1: Cross County 67 Weeping Water 36
Carter Seim led Cross County with 257 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in the win.
Hunter Mortimer topped Weeping Water with 125 yards and three scores.
D1: Lourdes Central Catholic 53 Sutherland 20
Blake Miller had 218 yards passing and four touchdowns while also rushing for 152 and four more scores to lead Lourdes Central Catholic. Beau Lee added 111 yards receiving and two touchdowns, and Joe Kearney had 82 yards receiving and two touchdowns. Miller, Kearney and Will Funke all had 15 tackles each.
6P: Spalding Academy 45 Sterling 44
Dawson Murphy threw for 226 yards in the second half and had three total offensive touchdowns in the comeback win. Spalding Academy blocked the two-point kick attempt with just 20+ seconds to play.
Trenton Peery led Sterling with 21 carries for 189 yards and a touchdown.
Nebraska Class B State First Round
Bennington 51 McCook 13
Waverly 59 Northwest 13
Seward 21 Roncalli Catholic 19
Elkhorn 36 York 0
Plattsmouth 19 Gross Catholic 13
Skutt Catholic 31 Norris 10
Scottsbluff 54 Beatrice 21
Aurora 49 Lexington 7
Nebraska Class C1 State First Round
Ashland-Greenwood 23 Adams Central 12
Pierce 27 Broken Bow 14
Battle Creek 28 Chadron 20
Scotus Catholic 35 Fort Calhoun 16
Boone Central 42 Wayne 35
Columbus Lakeview 42 Milford 20
Wahoo 24 Auburn 13
Kearney Catholic 26 Boys Town 0
Nebraska Class C2 State First Round
Norfolk Catholic 35 Crofton 6
Hartington Cedar Catholic 20 North Platte St. Patrick’s 7
Hastings St. Cecilia 21 Bishop Neumann 14
Wilber-Clatonia 27 Yutan 26
Ord 62 Centennial 21
Lincoln Lutheran 31 Gordon-Rushville 15
Aquinas Catholic 37 Sutton 15
Archbishop Bergan 45 Oakland-Craig 20
Nebraska Class D1 State Second Round
Burwell 59 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 12
Anselmo-Merna 26 Stanton 20
Howells-Dodge 54 Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20
Dundy County Stratton 68 Nebraska Christian 34
Perkins County 37 Arapahoe 28
Hitchcock County 30 Neligh-Oakdale 20
Cross County 67 Weeping Water 36
Lourdes Central Catholic 53 Sutherland 20
Nebraska Class D2 State Second Round
Sandhills/Thedford 62 Mead 6
Osceola 54 Leyton 28
Johnson-Brock 40 Riverside 22
Elgin Public/Pope John 70 Bloomfield 44
BDS 36 Pender 28
Ansley-Litchfield 50 Mullen 42 — OT
Kenesaw 62 Falls City Sacred Heart 56
Humphrey St. Francis 30 Blue Hill 0
Nebraska Class Six-Man State First Round
Potter-Dix 54 Sioux County 0
Parkview Christian 50 Silver Lake 38
McCool Junction 28 Franklin 20
Spalding Academy 45 Sterling 44
Pawnee City 54 Red Cloud 46
Wallace 62 Hay Springs 42
Arthur County 45 Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 30
Cody-Kilgore 55 Stuart 19
Nebraska Class A State First Round
Omaha North 49 Millard South 42
North Platte 24 Columbus 17
Gretna 59 Lincoln East 42
Elkhorn South 35 Kearney 20
Bellevue West 63 Papillion-LaVista 26
Grand Island 30 Creighton Prep 28
Omaha Burke 21 Lincoln Southeast 3
Omaha Westside 49 Papillion-LaVista South 0