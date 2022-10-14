(KMAland) -- Omaha Marian, Northwest and Yutan-Mead won state softball championships on Friday.
Check out the full state softball scoreboard below.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Nebraska Class A State Tournament
Gretna 4 Papillion-La Vista 0
Championship: Omaha Marian 4 Gretna 3
Nebraska Class B State Tournament
Elkhorn 13 Blair 2
Championship: Northwest 3 Elkhorn 1
Nebraska Class C State Tournament
Yutan/Mead 12 Bishop Neumann 0
Yutan/Mead 9 Hastings St. Cecilia 5
Championship: Yutan-Mead 13 Hastings St. Cecilia 1