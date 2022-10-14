NSAA

(KMAland) -- Omaha Marian, Northwest and Yutan-Mead won state softball championships on Friday.

Check out the full state softball scoreboard below.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Nebraska Class A State Tournament 

Gretna 4 Papillion-La Vista 0

Championship: Omaha Marian 4 Gretna 3

Nebraska Class B State Tournament 

Elkhorn 13 Blair 2

Championship: Northwest 3 Elkhorn 1

Nebraska Class C State Tournament 

Yutan/Mead 12 Bishop Neumann 0

Yutan/Mead 9 Hastings St. Cecilia 5

Championship: Yutan-Mead 13 Hastings St. Cecilia 1

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.