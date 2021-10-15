NSAA Logo

(KMAland) -- Lincoln Southwest, Skutt Catholic and Bishop Neumann all won state softball championships in Nebraska on Friday. 

View the full scoreboard from Hastings below.

KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD

Class A State Tournament 

Loser’s Bracket: Lincoln East 10 Gretna 1

Championship: Lincoln Southwest 16 Lincoln East 7

Class B State Tournament 

Loser’s Bracket: Hastings 17 Northwest 5

Championship: Skutt Catholic 14 Hastings 2

Class C State Tournament 

Loser’s Bracket: Yutan-Mead 4 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 0

Championship: Bishop Neumann 6 Yutan-Mead 0

