(KMAland) -- Lincoln Southwest, Skutt Catholic and Bishop Neumann all won state softball championships in Nebraska on Friday.
View the full scoreboard from Hastings below.
KMALAND SOFTBALL SCOREBOARD
Class A State Tournament
Loser’s Bracket: Lincoln East 10 Gretna 1
Championship: Lincoln Southwest 16 Lincoln East 7
Class B State Tournament
Loser’s Bracket: Hastings 17 Northwest 5
Championship: Skutt Catholic 14 Hastings 2
Class C State Tournament
Loser’s Bracket: Yutan-Mead 4 Guardian Angels Central Catholic 0
Championship: Bishop Neumann 6 Yutan-Mead 0