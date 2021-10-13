(KMAland) -- The first day of the Nebraska state softball tournament in Hastings is in the books. Check out the full results from Wednesday below.
NEBRASKA STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT
Class A State Tournament
Lincoln Southwest 7 Papillion-La Vista South 4
Millard North 12 Millard South 0
Papillion-La Vista 14 Lincoln East 4
Gretna 10 Norfolk 2
Lincoln Southwest 5 Millard North 3
Gretna 5 Papillion-La Vista 4
Class B State Tournament
Skutt Catholic 10 Norris 5
Bennington 11 Northwest 7
Wahoo 13 Scottsbluff 5
Hastings 11 Elkhorn 2
Skutt Catholic 8 Bennington 1
Hastings 6 Wahoo 2
Class C State Tournament
Bishop Neumann 9 Cozad 1
Malcolm 13 Yutan-Mead 1
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 19 Freeman 11
Kearney Catholic 6 Hastings St. Cecilia 4
Bishop Neumann 5 Malcolm 4
Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4 Kearney Catholic 2