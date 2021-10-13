NSAA Logo

(KMAland) -- The first day of the Nebraska state softball tournament in Hastings is in the books. Check out the full results from Wednesday below.

NEBRASKA STATE SOFTBALL TOURNAMENT 

Class A State Tournament 

Lincoln Southwest 7 Papillion-La Vista South 4

Millard North 12 Millard South 0

Papillion-La Vista 14 Lincoln East 4

Gretna 10 Norfolk 2

Lincoln Southwest 5 Millard North 3

Gretna 5 Papillion-La Vista 4

Class B State Tournament 

Skutt Catholic 10 Norris 5

Bennington 11 Northwest 7

Wahoo 13 Scottsbluff 5

Hastings 11 Elkhorn 2

Skutt Catholic 8 Bennington 1

Hastings 6 Wahoo 2

Class C State Tournament 

Bishop Neumann 9 Cozad 1

Malcolm 13 Yutan-Mead 1

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 19 Freeman 11

Kearney Catholic 6 Hastings St. Cecilia 4

Bishop Neumann 5 Malcolm 4

Guardian Angels Central Catholic 4 Kearney Catholic 2

