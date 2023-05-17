(KMAland) -- Ashland-Greenwood’s Jadah Laughlin, Auburn’s Addison Darnell and Falls City’s RaeAnn Thompson all qualified for at least one final on Wednesday at the Nebraska Class B State High School Championships.
Laughlin qualified sixth in the 100 hurdles (15.66), Darnell qualified fourth in the 300 hurdles (45.76) and Thompson qualified fourth in the 100 (12.53) and sixth in the 200 (25.90).
Several other athletes from those schools, Nebraska City and Plattsmouth were also in action on Wednesday. Check out the area athletes and their results from Wednesday below. View complete results linked here.
GIRLS
Ashland-Greenwood
6q. Jadah Laughlin — 100 hurdles (15.66)
12. Jadah Laughlin — 300 hurdles (47.23)
Auburn
4q. Addison Darnell — 300 hurdles (45.76)
18. Kristen Billings — 3200 meter run (12:52.56)
21. Mackenzie Stanley — 400 meter dash (1:04.19)
22. Addison Darnell — 100 hurdles (16.81)
Falls City
4q. RaeAnn Thompson — 100 meter dash (12.53)
6q. RaeAnn Thompson — 200 meter dash (25.90)
23. Ashleigh Kirkendall — 100 meter hurdles (16.86)
24. RaeAnn Thompson — 400 meter dash (1:11.59)
Nebraska City
13. Hannah Marth — discus throw (112-01)
15. Laney Denniston — 100 meter hurdles (16.14)
17. Tarryn Godsey — discus throw (106-05)
18. Laney Denniston — 300 hurdles (49.39)
Plattsmouth
18. Peyton Aughenbaugh — pole vault (9-06.00)
24. Ciara Wulff — 100 meter dash (13.34)
—. Addison Aughenbaugh — pole vault (NH)
BOYS
Ashland-Greenwood
12. Ty Beetison — high jump (6-00.00)
13. Tobin Engelhard — shot put (49-05.50)
14. Luke Lambert — shot put (49-00.50)
Auburn
9. Cameron Shriver — 110 hurdles (15.29)
Plattsmouth
14. Elijah Dix — 3200 meter run (10:24.33)
22. Louis Ingram — triple jump (39-01.75)
23. Caleb Adkins — shot put (42-09.25)
23. Lincoln Bradney — 400 meter dash (53.40)