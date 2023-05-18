(KMAland) -- Five KMAlanders captured medals on the final day of the Class B Nebraska State Track Meet.
Both Lauren Gerdes of Ashland-Greenwood (high jump) and Addison Darnell of Auburn (300 meter hurdles) picked up third-place finishes to lead the area. Jadah Laughlin of Ashland-Greenwood was seventh in the 100 meter hurdles, and RaeAnn Thompson of Falls City finished eighth in the 200 meter dash.
The final top eight finish came from Orion Parker of Plattsmouth, who was the only KMAland Nebraska male to grab a medal in the discus throw.
View the complete results linked here and KMAland Nebraska results below.
GIRLS
Ashland-Greenwood
3. Lauren Gerdes — high jump (5-05.00)
7. Jadah Laughlin — 100 meter hurdles (15.73)
24. Malia Howard — shot put (32-09.25)
Auburn
3. Addison Darnell — 300 meter hurdles (45.43)
24. Kristen Billings — 1600 meter run (5:53.76)
—Jaidyn Gather — high jump (NH)
Falls City
8. RaeAnn Thompson — 200 meter dash (1:44.73)
—RaeAnn Thompson — 100 meter dash (DNF)
Nebraska City
24. Jayce Harrah — 800 meter run (2:32.84)
Plattsmouth
14. 4x100 meter relay — Holly Wilson, Ciara Wulff, Mila Wehrbein, Lena Perez (51.58)
16. Stella Campin — shot put (36-01.25)
BOYS
Ashland-Greenwood
14. Ty Beetison — pole vault (12-06.00)
Auburn
17. Triston Perry — pole vault (12-06.00)
Nebraska City
21. Kalan Fritch — long jump (19-01.75)
Plattsmouth
8. Orion Parker — discus throw (144-10)
18. Caleb Adkins — discus throw (132-05)
19. Hayden Coleman — pole vault (12-00.00)
19. Louis Ingram — long jump (19-05.25)