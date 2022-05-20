(Omaha) -- Lourdes Central Catholic’s Beau Lee won the Class C triple jump championship to lead KMAlanders at the Nebraska State Track & Field Championships on Friday.
Lee and Elmwood-Murdock’s Cade Hosier went 1-2 in the Class C triple jump, posting jumps of 45-01.00 and 44-09.00, respectively. Louisville’s Harrison Klein qualified second for Saturday’s 100 meter dash final in Class C with a time of 11.01.
In Class D, Falls City Sacred Heart’s 4x800 meter relay team of Jake Froeschl, Evan Keithley, James Froeschl and Jakob Jordan finished second with a time of 8:31.89. On the girl’s side, Macy Richardson of Sterling posted the top qualifying times in the 100 meter hurdles (15.19) and 300 meter hurdles (46.64). The Jets junior also took third in the long jump with a jump of 16-10.50.
Find the complete KMAland Nebraska results from Friday at the state track meet below or complete results linked here.
CLASS C GIRLS
7. Danie Parriott, Conestoga — 3200 meter run (12:20.06)
8. Louisville 4x800 meter relay — Mira Fosmer, Megan Gissler, WyLeigh Bateman, Ella Aaberg (10:24.22)
9. Delaney Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock — 300 meter hurdles (48.49)
14. Delaney Frahm, Elmwood-Murdock — 100 meter hurdles (16.58)
14. Elmwood-Murdock 4x800 meter relay — Bailey Frahm, Tatum Backemeyer, Ella Zierottt, Delaney Frahm (10:42.98)
19. Ava Berkebile, Johnson County Central — Long Jump (15-02.00)
20. Aspen Meyer, Lourdes Central Catholic — 200 meter dash (27.65)
21. Madison Pingel, Johnson County Central — 200 meter dash (27.69)
CLASS D GIRLS
1q. Macy Richardson, Sterling — 100 meter hurdles (15.19)
1q. Macy Richardson, Sterling — 300 meter hurdles (46.64)
3. Macy Richardson, Sterling — Long Jump (16-10.50)
4q. Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling — 100 meter dash (12.83)
5q. Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling — 200 meter dash (26.58)
10. Ella Simon, Falls City Sacred Heart — 3200 meter run (13:08.93)
11. Lauren Harms, Sterling — Discus Throw (107-06)
11. London Nachtigal, Falls City Sacred Heart — Long Jump (15-08.75)
12. Falls City Sacred Heart 4x800 meter relay — London Nachtigal, Jentry Lechtengberg, Jessica Wertenberger, Ella Simon (10:52.65)
14. Danielle Janssen, Sterling — Discus Throw (103-05)
23. Lauren Wehrbein, Weeping Water — 400 meter dash (1:06.13)
CLASS C BOYS
1. Beau Lee, Lourdes Central Catholic — Triple Jump (45-01.00)
2. Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock — Triple Jump (44-09.00)
2q. Harrison Klein, Louisville — 100 meter dash (11.01)
5q. Riley Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock — 300 meter hurdles (40.33)
8q. Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock — 100 meter dash (11.25)
8q. Riley Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock — 110 meter hurdles (15.86)
10. Drew Erhart, Palmyra — 200 meter dash (23.29)
11. Drew Erhart, Palmyra — 100 meter dash (11.37)
16. Treyton Holthus, Johnson County Central — Shot Put (47-08.75)
23. Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock — 200 meter dash (23.95)
CLASS D BOYS
2. Falls City Sacred Heart 4x800 meter relay — Jake Froeschl, Evan Keithley, James Froeschl, Jakob Jordan (8:31.89)
4. Brogan Nachtigal, Falls City Sacred Heart — Shot Put (51-00.75)
10. Joe Simon, Falls City Sacred Heart — 110 meter hurdles (16.10)
11. Andrew Richardson, Sterling — Shot Put (45-07.00)
15. Andrew Harms, Sterling — 110 meter hurdles (16.46)
15. Andrew Harms, Sterling — 300 meter hurdles (43.56)
20. Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock — 300 meter hurdles (44.11)
22. Caleb Fossenbarger, Johnson-Brock — Triple Jump (37-04.25)
23. Ridge Bredthauer, Sterling — Triple Jump (36-10.75)
24. Wyatt Rathe, Sterling — 100 meter dash (11.78)