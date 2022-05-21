(Omaha) -- Sterling’s bid for a second straight Class D girls state championship came up just short on Saturday at the Nebraska State Track & Field Championships.
The Jets got a pair of state championships from Macy Richardson in the 100 hurdles (15.17) and triple jump (36-07.00) and took second in the 300 hurdles (47.89). Dakotah Ludemann also claimed two medals in the 100 (12.72) and 200 (27.23), and the Jets finished with 40 points — six shy of state champion North Platte St. Patrick’s.
Also on Saturday, Beau Lee of Lourdes Central Catholic claimed another championship in the Class C long jump (22-02.75), Louisville’s Harrison Klein took second in the Class C 100 (11.05) and the Lions ran third in the 4x100 meter relay (44.26) with Quincy Trent, Klein, Eric Heard and Cody Hrdy.
In Class D boys, Falls City Sacred Heart had 24 points and finished in eighth. The Irish foursome of Evan Keithley, Brogan Nachtigal, Jake Froeschl and Jacob Froeschl took third in the 4x400 (3:37.16). Sterling’s Andrew Richardson also took third in the discus (157-07).
View the full rundown of KMAland athletes on Saturday at state below and the complete results linked here.
CLASS C GIRLS
4. Kyla Davis, Palmyra — triple jump (35-10.00)
4. Mira Fosmer, Louisville — 800 meter run (2:23.74)
7. Elmwood-Murdock 4x400 meter relay — Sela Rikli, Ella Zierott, Brianna Ross, Delaney Frahm (4:17.74)
11. Jordan Albrecht, Johnson County Central — shot put (35-05.50)
21. Kinsley Havranek, Palmyra — 1600 meter run (6:03.74)
CLASS D GIRLS
1. Macy Richardson, Sterling — triple jump (36-07.00)
1. Macy Richardson, Sterling — 100 meter hurdles (15.17)
2. Macy Richardson, Sterling — 300 meter hurdles (47.89)
4. Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling — 100 meter dash (12.72)
8. Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling — 200 meter dash (27.23)
14. Macy Keller, Falls City Sacred Heart — shot put (34-01.50)
18. Lauren Harms, Sterling — shot put (32-10.75)
CLASS C BOYS
1. Beau Lee, Lourdes Central Catholic — long jump (22-02.75)
2. Harrison Klein, Louisville — 100 meter dash (11.05)
3. Louisville 4x100 meter relay — Quincy Trent, Harrison Klein, Eric Heard, Cody Hrdy (44.26)
4. Riley Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock — 300 meter hurdles (40.68)
6. Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock — 100 meter dash (11.42)
6. Louisville 4x400 meter relay — Eric Heard, Cody Hrdy, Jaxson Barnes, Harrison Klein (3:33.81)
7. Eric Heard, Louisville — 800 meter run (2:04.02)
7. Riley Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock — 110 meter hurdles (15.50)
11. Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock — long jump (19-10.00)
15. Evan Svanda, Conestoga — pole vault (11-06.00)
—. Aiden Weber, Johnson County Central — pole vault (NH)
CLASS D BOYS
3. Andrew Richardson, Sterling — discus throw (157-07)
3. Falls City Sacred Heart 4x400 meter relay — Evan Keithley, Brogan Nachtigal, Jake Froeschl, Jakob Jordan (3:37.16)
4. Brogan Nachtial, Falls City Sacred Heart — discus throw (148-08)
10. Sam Dunn, Falls City Sacred Heart — long jump (19-04.75)
10. Falls City Sacred Heart 4x100 meter relay — Jakob Jordan, Evan Keithley, Sam Dunn, Brogan Nachtigal (46.06)
11. James Froeschl, Falls City Sacred Heart — pole vault (10-06.00)
13. Johnson-Brock 4x100 meter relay — Caleb Fossenbarger, Nic Parriott, Chase VanWinkle, Hunter Gravatt (46.21)
15. Jesus Gonzalez-Castillo, Sterling — 800 meter run (2:07.85)
16. Jake Froeschl, Falls City Sacred Heart — long jump (19-00.00)
16. James Froeschl, Falls City Sacred Heart — 1600 meter run (4:58.35)
21. Mason Benham, Johnson-Brock — discus throw (113-07)