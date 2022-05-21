Sterling Jets Logo
(Omaha) -- Sterling’s bid for a second straight Class D girls state championship came up just short on Saturday at the Nebraska State Track & Field Championships.

The Jets got a pair of state championships from Macy Richardson in the 100 hurdles (15.17) and triple jump (36-07.00) and took second in the 300 hurdles (47.89). Dakotah Ludemann also claimed two medals in the 100 (12.72) and 200 (27.23), and the Jets finished with 40 points — six shy of state champion North Platte St. Patrick’s.

Also on Saturday, Beau Lee of Lourdes Central Catholic claimed another championship in the Class C long jump (22-02.75), Louisville’s Harrison Klein took second in the Class C 100 (11.05) and the Lions ran third in the 4x100 meter relay (44.26) with Quincy Trent, Klein, Eric Heard and Cody Hrdy.

In Class D boys, Falls City Sacred Heart had 24 points and finished in eighth. The Irish foursome of Evan Keithley, Brogan Nachtigal, Jake Froeschl and Jacob Froeschl took third in the 4x400 (3:37.16). Sterling’s Andrew Richardson also took third in the discus (157-07).

View the full rundown of KMAland athletes on Saturday at state below and the complete results linked here

CLASS C GIRLS 

4. Kyla Davis, Palmyra — triple jump (35-10.00)

4. Mira Fosmer, Louisville — 800 meter run (2:23.74)

7. Elmwood-Murdock 4x400 meter relay — Sela Rikli, Ella Zierott, Brianna Ross, Delaney Frahm (4:17.74)

11. Jordan Albrecht, Johnson County Central — shot put (35-05.50)

21. Kinsley Havranek, Palmyra — 1600 meter run (6:03.74)

CLASS D GIRLS 

1. Macy Richardson, Sterling — triple jump (36-07.00)

1. Macy Richardson, Sterling — 100 meter hurdles (15.17)

2. Macy Richardson, Sterling — 300 meter hurdles (47.89)

4. Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling — 100 meter dash (12.72)

8. Dakotah Ludemann, Sterling — 200 meter dash (27.23)

14. Macy Keller, Falls City Sacred Heart — shot put (34-01.50)

18. Lauren Harms, Sterling — shot put (32-10.75)

CLASS C BOYS 

1. Beau Lee, Lourdes Central Catholic — long jump (22-02.75)

2. Harrison Klein, Louisville — 100 meter dash (11.05)

3. Louisville 4x100 meter relay — Quincy Trent, Harrison Klein, Eric Heard, Cody Hrdy (44.26)

4. Riley Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock — 300 meter hurdles (40.68)

6. Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock — 100 meter dash (11.42)

6. Louisville 4x400 meter relay — Eric Heard, Cody Hrdy, Jaxson Barnes, Harrison Klein (3:33.81)

7. Eric Heard, Louisville — 800 meter run (2:04.02)

7. Riley Wilson, Elmwood-Murdock — 110 meter hurdles (15.50)

11. Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock — long jump (19-10.00)

15. Evan Svanda, Conestoga — pole vault (11-06.00)

—. Aiden Weber, Johnson County Central — pole vault (NH)

CLASS D BOYS 

3. Andrew Richardson, Sterling — discus throw (157-07)

3. Falls City Sacred Heart 4x400 meter relay — Evan Keithley, Brogan Nachtigal, Jake Froeschl, Jakob Jordan (3:37.16)

4. Brogan Nachtial, Falls City Sacred Heart — discus throw (148-08)

10. Sam Dunn, Falls City Sacred Heart — long jump (19-04.75)

10. Falls City Sacred Heart 4x100 meter relay — Jakob Jordan, Evan Keithley, Sam Dunn, Brogan Nachtigal (46.06)

11. James Froeschl, Falls City Sacred Heart — pole vault (10-06.00)

13. Johnson-Brock 4x100 meter relay — Caleb Fossenbarger, Nic Parriott, Chase VanWinkle, Hunter Gravatt (46.21)

15. Jesus Gonzalez-Castillo, Sterling — 800 meter run (2:07.85)

16. Jake Froeschl, Falls City Sacred Heart — long jump (19-00.00)

16. James Froeschl, Falls City Sacred Heart — 1600 meter run (4:58.35)

21. Mason Benham, Johnson-Brock — discus throw (113-07)

