(KMAland) -- Ten KMAland Nebraska wrestlers are into the semifinals after 2-0 performances at the opening day of the NSAA State Championships.
Ashland-Greenwood’s Blaine Christo (B145) and Luke Lambert (B285), Conestoga’s Kylee Plowman (G115) and Maggie Fiene (G145), Falls City’s Wyatt Olberding (C145), Johnson County Central’s Jocelyn Prado (G100), Nebraska City’s Bayler Poston (B152), Palmyra’s Bettie Chambers (G110), Plattsmouth’s Caleb Adkins (B220) and Syracuse’s Cy Peterson (C160) are all into the semifinals.
Check out the results from each KMAland wrestler below or the complete results linked here.
Ashland-Greenwood
B145: Blaine Christo — Won by fall (R1), won by fall (QF)
B160: Ty Beetison — Won by MD (R1), lost by decision (QF)
B170: Treyton Tweton — lost by decision (R1)
B285: Luke Lambert — won by decision (R1), won by decision (QF)
Auburn
B285: Owen Rowell — won by fall (R1), lost by decision (QF)
Conestoga
C152: Carter Plowman — lost by tech fall (R1)
C160: Lucas Anderson — lost by fall (R1)
C220: Gage Totilas — lost by decision (R1)
G115: Kylee Plowman — won by fall (R1), won by fall (QF)
G145: Maggie Fiene — won by fall (R1), won by fall (QF)
Falls City
C106: Bailey Thimmes — lost by fall (R1)
C145: Wyatt Olberding — won by fall (R1), won by fall (QF)
C160: Robert Gilkerson — lost by fall (R1)
C170: Kadyn Strecker — lost by fall (R1)
Johnson County Central
C138: Levi Boardman — lost by decision (R1)
G100: Jocelyn Prado — won by fall (R1), won by decision (QF)
G105: Alejandra Reyes — won by fall (R1), lost by fall (QF)
G145: Rita Ceballos — won by fall (R1), lost by fall (QF)
Louisville
G100: Payton Thiele — won by fall (R1), lost by decision (QF)
G145: Daysha Jones — lost by decision (R1)
G170: Catalina Jones — won by fall (R1), lost by fall (QF)
Nebraska City
B126: Drew Weddle — lost by decision (R1)
B132: Gabe Hartman — won by injury default (R1), lost by fall (QF)
B152: Bayler Poston — won by decision (R1), won by decision (QF)
B285: Dawson Thorne — lost by fall (R1)
G100: Azaria Ruby — won by decision (R1), lost by major decision (QF)
G120: Rylee Stracke — lost by fall (R1)
G125: Jocelyn Davis — lost by fall (R1)
Palmyra
C220: Evan Bryan-Aldrich — lost by major decision (R1)
G110: Bettie Chambers — won by decision (R1), won by fall (QF)
G235: Evelyn Bryan-Aldrich — won by fall (R1), lost by decision (QF)
Plattsmouth
B145: Logan Wooten — lost by fall (R1)
B170: Mathew Zitek — lost by decision (R1)
B220: Caleb Adkins — won by fall (R1), won by fall (QF)
B285: Orion Parker — lost by decision (R1)
Syracuse
C106: Carter Wander — lost by fall (R1)
C145: Barret Brandt — won by fall (R1), lost by decision (QF)
C160: Cy Petersen — won by fall (R1), won by decision (QF)
Weeping Water
D113: Caelen Wipf — won by fall (R1), lost by fall (QF)
D182: Brennan Demike — lost by fall (R1)
G130: Libby Sutton — won by decision (R1), lost by fall (QF)