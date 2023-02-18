NSAA Logo

(KMAland) -- Twelve KMAland Nebraska wrestlers are assured of a medal while five of them will wrestle for state championships following day of state wrestling in Omaha.

Ashland-Greenwood’s Blaine Christo (B145), Consetoga’s Kylee Plowman (G115), Falls City’s Wyatt Olberding (C145), Johnson County Central’s Jocelyn Prado (G100) and Syracuse’s Cy Petersen (C160) will also wrestle for state titles on Saturday.

Check out the full rundown of KMAland Nebraska results from Friday below or view complete results linked here

Ashland-Greenwood 

B145: Blaine Christo — won by sudden victory (SF)

B160: Ty Beetison — lost by decision (CR2) eliminated

B170: Treyton Tweton — won by decision (CR1), lost by sudden victory (CR2) eliminated 

B285: Luke Lambert — lost by decision (SF)

Auburn 

B285: Owen Rowell — lost by fall (CR2) eliminated 

Conestoga 

C152: Carter Plowman — lost by fall (CR1) eliminated

C160: Lucas Anderson — lost by fall (CR1) eliminated 

C220: Gage Totilas — lost by TB-1 (CR1) eliminated

G115: Kylee Plowman — won by fall (SF)

G145: Maggie Fiene — lost by decision (SF)

Falls City 

C106: Bailey Thimmes — lost by decision (CR1) eliminated 

C145: Wyatt Olberding — won by fall (SF)

C160: Robert Gilkerson — won by fall (CR1), lost by decision (CR2) eliminated

C170: Kadyn Strecker — Lost by decision (CR1) eliminated

Johnson County Central 

C138: Levi Boardman — lost by SV (CR1) eliminated

G100: Jocelyn Prado — won by decision (SF)

G105: Alejandra Reyes — lost by fall (CR2) eliminated

G145: Rita Ceballos — won by fall (CR2), lost by fall (CR3) eliminated

Louisville 

G100: Payton Thiele — won by decision (CR2), won by fall (CR3)

G145: Daysha Jones — won by decision (CR1), lost by fall (CR2) eliminated

G170: Catlina Jones — won by fall (CR2), lost by decision (CR3) eliminated

Nebraska City 

B126: Drew Weddle — won by fall (CR1), lost by MD (CR2) eliminated

B132: Gabe Hartman — lost by decision (CR2) eliminated

B152: Bayler Poston — lost by decision (SF)

B285: Dawson Thorne — lost by fall (CR1) eliminated

G100: Azaria Ruby — lost by fall (CR2) eliminated 

G120: Rylee Stracke — lost by fall (CR1) eliminated

G125: Jocelyn Davis — won by decision (CR1), lost by fall (CR2) eliminated

Palmyra 

C220: Evan Bryan-Aldrich — won by fall (CR1), won by all (CR2), lost by fall (CR3) eliminated

G110: Bettie Chambers — lost by decision (SF) eliminated

G235: Evelyn Bryan-Aldrich — won by fall (CR2), won by fall (CR3)

Plattsmouth 

B145: Logan Wooten — won by decision (CR1), lost by fall (CR2) eliminated

B170: Mathew Zitek — lost by decision (CR1) eliminated

B220: Caleb Adkins — lost by fall (SF)

B285: Orion Parker — won by decision (CR1), lost by fall (CR2) eliminated

Syracuse 

C106: Carter Wander — won by fall (CR1), lost by MD (CR2) eliminated

C145: Barret Brandt — won by fall (CR2), won by decision (CR3)

C160: Cy Petersen — won by decision (SF)

Weeping Water 

D113: Caelen Wipf — lost by MD (CR2) eliminated

D182: Brennan Demike — lost by fall (CR1) eliminated

G130: Libby Sutton — won by fall (CR2), lost by fall (CR3) eliminated

