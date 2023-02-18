(KMAland) -- Twelve KMAland Nebraska wrestlers are assured of a medal while five of them will wrestle for state championships following day of state wrestling in Omaha.
Ashland-Greenwood’s Blaine Christo (B145), Consetoga’s Kylee Plowman (G115), Falls City’s Wyatt Olberding (C145), Johnson County Central’s Jocelyn Prado (G100) and Syracuse’s Cy Petersen (C160) will also wrestle for state titles on Saturday.
Check out the full rundown of KMAland Nebraska results from Friday below or view complete results linked here.
Ashland-Greenwood
B145: Blaine Christo — won by sudden victory (SF)
B160: Ty Beetison — lost by decision (CR2) eliminated
B170: Treyton Tweton — won by decision (CR1), lost by sudden victory (CR2) eliminated
B285: Luke Lambert — lost by decision (SF)
Auburn
B285: Owen Rowell — lost by fall (CR2) eliminated
Conestoga
C152: Carter Plowman — lost by fall (CR1) eliminated
C160: Lucas Anderson — lost by fall (CR1) eliminated
C220: Gage Totilas — lost by TB-1 (CR1) eliminated
G115: Kylee Plowman — won by fall (SF)
G145: Maggie Fiene — lost by decision (SF)
Falls City
C106: Bailey Thimmes — lost by decision (CR1) eliminated
C145: Wyatt Olberding — won by fall (SF)
C160: Robert Gilkerson — won by fall (CR1), lost by decision (CR2) eliminated
C170: Kadyn Strecker — Lost by decision (CR1) eliminated
Johnson County Central
C138: Levi Boardman — lost by SV (CR1) eliminated
G100: Jocelyn Prado — won by decision (SF)
G105: Alejandra Reyes — lost by fall (CR2) eliminated
G145: Rita Ceballos — won by fall (CR2), lost by fall (CR3) eliminated
Louisville
G100: Payton Thiele — won by decision (CR2), won by fall (CR3)
G145: Daysha Jones — won by decision (CR1), lost by fall (CR2) eliminated
G170: Catlina Jones — won by fall (CR2), lost by decision (CR3) eliminated
Nebraska City
B126: Drew Weddle — won by fall (CR1), lost by MD (CR2) eliminated
B132: Gabe Hartman — lost by decision (CR2) eliminated
B152: Bayler Poston — lost by decision (SF)
B285: Dawson Thorne — lost by fall (CR1) eliminated
G100: Azaria Ruby — lost by fall (CR2) eliminated
G120: Rylee Stracke — lost by fall (CR1) eliminated
G125: Jocelyn Davis — won by decision (CR1), lost by fall (CR2) eliminated
Palmyra
C220: Evan Bryan-Aldrich — won by fall (CR1), won by all (CR2), lost by fall (CR3) eliminated
G110: Bettie Chambers — lost by decision (SF) eliminated
G235: Evelyn Bryan-Aldrich — won by fall (CR2), won by fall (CR3)
Plattsmouth
B145: Logan Wooten — won by decision (CR1), lost by fall (CR2) eliminated
B170: Mathew Zitek — lost by decision (CR1) eliminated
B220: Caleb Adkins — lost by fall (SF)
B285: Orion Parker — won by decision (CR1), lost by fall (CR2) eliminated
Syracuse
C106: Carter Wander — won by fall (CR1), lost by MD (CR2) eliminated
C145: Barret Brandt — won by fall (CR2), won by decision (CR3)
C160: Cy Petersen — won by decision (SF)
Weeping Water
D113: Caelen Wipf — lost by MD (CR2) eliminated
D182: Brennan Demike — lost by fall (CR1) eliminated
G130: Libby Sutton — won by fall (CR2), lost by fall (CR3) eliminated