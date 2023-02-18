NSAA

(KMAland) -- Conestoga’s Kylee Plowman and Johnson County Central’s Jocelyn Prado claimed championships while nine others had top four finishes from KMAland Nebraska schools. Check out the full rundown below.

Ashland-Greenwood 

B145: Blaine Christo — lost by decision (2nd)

B285: Luke Lambert — won by fall (CS), lost by medical forfeit (4th)

Conestoga 

G115: Kylee Plowman — won by fall (1st)

G145: Maggie Fiene — won by fall (CS), won by fall (3rd)

Falls City 

C145: Wyatt Olberding — lost by decision (2nd)

Johnson County Central 

G100: Jocelyn Prado — won by fall (1st)

Louisville 

G100: Payton Thiele — won by fall (CS), won by fall (3rd)

Nebraska City 

B152: Bayler Poston — lost by decision (CS), lost by decision (6th)

Palmyra 

G235: Evelyn Bryan-Aldrich — won by decision (CS), lost by fall (4th)

Plattsmouth 

B220: Caleb Adkins — won by fall (CS), lost by fall (4th)

Syracuse 

C145: Barret Brandt — won by decision (CS), won by decision (3rd)

C160: Cy Petersen — lost by decision (2nd)

