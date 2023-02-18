(KMAland) -- Conestoga’s Kylee Plowman and Johnson County Central’s Jocelyn Prado claimed championships while nine others had top four finishes from KMAland Nebraska schools. Check out the full rundown below.
Ashland-Greenwood
B145: Blaine Christo — lost by decision (2nd)
B285: Luke Lambert — won by fall (CS), lost by medical forfeit (4th)
Conestoga
G115: Kylee Plowman — won by fall (1st)
G145: Maggie Fiene — won by fall (CS), won by fall (3rd)
Falls City
C145: Wyatt Olberding — lost by decision (2nd)
Johnson County Central
G100: Jocelyn Prado — won by fall (1st)
Louisville
G100: Payton Thiele — won by fall (CS), won by fall (3rd)
Nebraska City
B152: Bayler Poston — lost by decision (CS), lost by decision (6th)
Palmyra
G235: Evelyn Bryan-Aldrich — won by decision (CS), lost by fall (4th)
Plattsmouth
B220: Caleb Adkins — won by fall (CS), lost by fall (4th)
Syracuse
C145: Barret Brandt — won by decision (CS), won by decision (3rd)
C160: Cy Petersen — lost by decision (2nd)