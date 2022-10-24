Nebraska Cornhuskers

(KMAland) -- Nebraska is the new No. 1 ranked team in the AVCA Division I Volleyball Rankings.

The Huskers received 48 first-place votes to jump past Texas and Louisville into the top spot. Texas is No. 2 while San Diego, Louisville and Wisconsin are also in the top five.

1. Nebraska (48)

2. Texas (14)

5. Wisconsin

6. Ohio State

9. Minnesota

11. Penn State

12. Purdue

13. Baylor

15. Creighton

16. Marquette

Others RV: Iowa State, Michigan.

