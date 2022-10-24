(KMAland) -- Nebraska is the new No. 1 ranked team in the AVCA Division I Volleyball Rankings.
The Huskers received 48 first-place votes to jump past Texas and Louisville into the top spot. Texas is No. 2 while San Diego, Louisville and Wisconsin are also in the top five.
Check out all regional conference teams ranked below and the complete rankings linked here.
1. Nebraska (48)
2. Texas (14)
5. Wisconsin
6. Ohio State
9. Minnesota
11. Penn State
12. Purdue
13. Baylor
15. Creighton
16. Marquette
Others RV: Iowa State, Michigan.