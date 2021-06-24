(Lincoln) -- Nebraska and Creighton will meet as part of the 2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games, the Big Ten and Big East Conferences announced on Thursday afternoon.
The meeting will be in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, November 16th as part of the series between Big Ten and Big East schools.
Other matchups:
Monday, November 15th
Providence at Wisconsin
Illinois at Marquette
Tuesday, November 16th
Seton Hall at Michigan
Creighton at Nebraska
Wednesday, November 17th
Michigan State at Butler
St. John’s at Indiana
Thursday, November 18th
Ohio State at Xavier
Rutgers at DePaul
View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.