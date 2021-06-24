Gavitt Tipoff Games
Photo: BTN.com

(Lincoln) -- Nebraska and Creighton will meet as part of the 2021 Gavitt Tipoff Games, the Big Ten and Big East Conferences announced on Thursday afternoon.

The meeting will be in Lincoln at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday, November 16th as part of the series between Big Ten and Big East schools.

Other matchups:

Monday, November 15th 

Providence at Wisconsin

Illinois at Marquette

Tuesday, November 16th

Seton Hall at Michigan

Creighton at Nebraska

Wednesday, November 17th

Michigan State at Butler

St. John’s at Indiana

Thursday, November 18th 

Ohio State at Xavier

Rutgers at DePaul

View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.

