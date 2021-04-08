Big Ten Conference

(Rosemont) -- Nebraska’s Lauren Stivrins, Lexi Sun and Nicklin Hames and Iowa’s Courtney Buzzerio have been named All-Big Ten First Team honorees.

Stivrins is now a three-time All-Big Ten First-Team choice while Sun earned her first First-Team honor. This is the second straight season for Hames on the All-Big Ten First-Team. View the complete release from Nebraska athletics linked here.

Iowa’s Buzzerio is the first Hawkeye to earn first-team All-Big Ten since 2001 and is the eighth in school history. View the complete release from Iowa athletics linked here.

