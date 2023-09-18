AVCA Volleyball Poll
Photo: Wikipedia

(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Creighton volleyball both moved up in the latest American Volleyball Coaches Association Poll. 

The Huskers are now at No. 2, up two spots from last week. Creighton is now at No. 11, up three spots from the week before. Kansas and Iowa State are No. 17 and tied for 25th, respectively. 

Wisconsin is the top-ranked team while Florida, Stanford, Louisville, Oregon, Washington State, Pittsburgh, Texas and BYU complete the top 10. 

View the full rankings here

AVCA TOP 25

2. Nebraska (2) (up 2)

9. Texas (down 3)

11. Creighton (up 3)

12. Minnesota (down 3)

15. Penn State (down 2)

17. Kansas (up 3)

18. Baylor (same)

19. Purdue (down 2)

20. Houston (up 2)

21. Ohio State (down 2)

25. Iowa State (down 2)

RV: Marquette, UCF, TCU

