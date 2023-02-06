Nebraska Cornhuskers

(KMAland) -- The Nebraska men's track program is up to No. 5 in the latest rankings released by the USTFCCCA. 

The Huskers moved up one spot from No. 6. The women's program comes in at No. 18. 

Texas, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina State and Washington are the top five on the women's side while Arkansas, Washington, Texas Tech and Texas are ahead of Nebraska on the men's side.

MEN'S 

3. Texas Tech

4. Texas

5. Nebraska

8. Oklahoma State

16. Iowa

18. Oklahoma

WOMEN'S 

1. Texas 

15. Texas Tech 

18. Nebraska 

22. Oklahoma State

23. West Virginia

24. Wisconsin

25. South Dakota

