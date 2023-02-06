(KMAland) -- The Nebraska men's track program is up to No. 5 in the latest rankings released by the USTFCCCA.
The Huskers moved up one spot from No. 6. The women's program comes in at No. 18.
Texas, Arkansas, Florida, North Carolina State and Washington are the top five on the women's side while Arkansas, Washington, Texas Tech and Texas are ahead of Nebraska on the men's side.
View the full rankings here.
MEN'S
3. Texas Tech
4. Texas
5. Nebraska
8. Oklahoma State
16. Iowa
18. Oklahoma
WOMEN'S
1. Texas
15. Texas Tech
18. Nebraska
22. Oklahoma State
23. West Virginia
24. Wisconsin
25. South Dakota