(KMAland) -- The Nebraska volleyball program was projected to finish second in the Big Ten’s Coaches Poll.
The Huskers were picked to finish behind Wisconsin while Minnesota, Ohio State and Penn State complete the top five.
Nebraska had three players selected to the Preseason All-Conference Team. Those choices were outside hitter Madi Kubik, middle blocker Kaitlyn Hord and libero Lexi Rodriguez. Kubik was an unanimous selection.
Iowa was picked to finish 12th.
View the full release from the Big Ten here.