Nebraska Cornhuskers

(Lincoln) -- The University of Nebraska women's basketball program has finalized their non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season. 

The Huskers open action on November 1st with an exhibition against Midland and will also face Maine, Prairie View A&M, Alabama A&M, Creighton, North Carolina Central, Indiana State, Drake and Wyoming at home.

Their non-conference slate also features a road trip to Wake Forest and a bout with Drexel and either Fresno State or San Diego in San Diego. 

View the full release here

