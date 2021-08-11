(Lincoln) -- The University of Nebraska women's basketball program has finalized their non-conference schedule for the 2021-22 season.
The Huskers open action on November 1st with an exhibition against Midland and will also face Maine, Prairie View A&M, Alabama A&M, Creighton, North Carolina Central, Indiana State, Drake and Wyoming at home.
Their non-conference slate also features a road trip to Wake Forest and a bout with Drexel and either Fresno State or San Diego in San Diego.
View the full release here.