(KMAland) -- Nebraska women’s soccer has been picked sixth in the Big Ten Conference preseason poll.
The Huskers are preceded by preseason favorite Penn State, Northwestern, Rutgers, Michigan State and Wisconsin while Ohio State, Michigan and Minnesota follow them. Iowa is picked No. 10 in the poll.
Iowa’s Samantha Cary, Macy Enneking and Meike ingles and Nebraska’s Eleanor Dale, Gwen Lane and Sarah Weber were picked as preseason “Players to Watch.”
